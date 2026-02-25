There’s no shortage of standout summer entertainment options in the Los Angeles area, and that’s especially true thanks to the HARD Summer Music Festival. Now, fans can start planning for this year’s installment, as today (February 25), organizers have announced the lineup.

The fest’s lineup, as it generally is, is electronic-leaning, but there’s some great stylistic variety. Highlights include Kali Uchis, 2hollis, Shygirl, DJ Snake (DJ set), Zedd, Tokischa, Zach Fox, and more. Everything goes down at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park (right by SoFi Stadium) on August 1 and 2.

Tickets go on sale starting February 27 at 10 a.m. PT, while those interested can sign up for early access to tickets by signing up for SMS notifications. More information can be found on the festival website.

Check out the full alphabetical lineup below.