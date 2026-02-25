There’s no shortage of standout summer entertainment options in the Los Angeles area, and that’s especially true thanks to the HARD Summer Music Festival. Now, fans can start planning for this year’s installment, as today (February 25), organizers have announced the lineup.
The fest’s lineup, as it generally is, is electronic-leaning, but there’s some great stylistic variety. Highlights include Kali Uchis, 2hollis, Shygirl, DJ Snake (DJ set), Zedd, Tokischa, Zach Fox, and more. Everything goes down at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park (right by SoFi Stadium) on August 1 and 2.
Tickets go on sale starting February 27 at 10 a.m. PT, while those interested can sign up for early access to tickets by signing up for SMS notifications. More information can be found on the festival website.
Check out the full alphabetical lineup below.
HARD Summer Music Festival 2026 Lineup
Alarico B2B Yanamaste
10Cust
2hollis
Adiel B3B Héctor Oaks B3B Quest
After Midnight (Matroda X San Pacho)
Amelie Lens
Andy C : Alive
Anetha
B3K B2B **** *****
Bolo
Brunello
Brutalismus 3000
Bushbaby
Canary Yellow
Charlotte De Witte
Chris Lorenzo
Cole Terrazas
Confidence Man
Cquestt
DJ F*ckoff
DJ Seinfeld B2B Luuk Van Dijk
DJ Snake Hip Hop Set
DJ Warning
Dreya V
Etari
Fifi
Frost Children
Hannah Laing
Hyperbeam (Odd Mob X Omnom)
Interplanetary Criminal B2B Main Phase
Jon Casey
Kali Uchis
Knock2 B2B Zedd
Locklead
Lovefoxy
Luke Alessi
Maceo Plex
Mary Droppinz
Mau P
MCR-T
Miguelle & Tons
Miluhska
Nick León
Omar+
Oppidan
Pegassi
Quinn Blake
Ranger Trucco
RL Grime
Sally C
Salute
Sammy Virji
Shaking
Shygirl Presents Club Shy
Six Sex
Snow Strippers
Strawbry
Tiga
Tokischa
Underscores
Vintage Culture
Vtss
X Club. B2B Atrip
Zack Fox