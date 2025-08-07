There’s always a party going on in Los Angeles, but they’re not usually as hype as HARD Summer. The dance and electronic festival has annually taken over LA for nearly two decades at this point, and the legacy continued this past weekend with the 2025 edition at Hollywood Park, on the SoFi Stadium grounds.

The framing of the fest definitely skews electronic, and it executes on that front with flying colors. But, organizers routinely recruit stellar acts from outside of that realm, too. The 2025 lineup proved that, as highlighting this year’s poster were Feid, Dom Dolla, Juvenile, Kaytranada, Gesaffelstein, Busta Rhymes, Four Tet, The Blessed Madonna, Barry Can’t Swim, and Fcukers. So, basically, HARD Summer made Hollywood Park the place to be last weekend.

If you couldn’t make it, or were lucky enough to go but are already feeling nostalgic, check out some select photos from HARD Summer 2025 below.