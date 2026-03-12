Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is one of the most enduring songs of its era: On Spotify, it’s the No. 7 most-streamed song from the ’80s on Spotify with just under 2.5 billion plays. Harry Styles, meanwhile, is one of the biggest pop stars of his era (who himself has a couple songs that have crossed 2.5 billion Spotify streams: “As It Was” and “Watermelon Sugar”). Now, those two forces have collided, as during his appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, for his cover performance, Styles with with the Tears For Fears classic.

The guitar was at times a bit more prominent in the mix than the original studio version and there were some embellishments in the arrangement, but other than that, Styles kept his rendition pretty faithful to the source material. Which is to say, it was a good performance by a good artist performing a good song.

As far as performing, Styles has a lot more of that in the future with his tour launching this spring.

Watch Styles’ cover above and find his tour dates below.