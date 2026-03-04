Harry Styles has a bunch of tour dates coming up this year in support of his album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. that’s out this week. But, he’s not going to a bunch of places. Instead, he’s doing a series of residencies, which includes a run at Madison Square Garden that stretches from August to October.
As for why he’s doing it that way, there are a few reasons.
Towards the end of a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that was shared today (March 4), Styles explained:
“I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better. I think there’s something in this that allows me to stay in my life while I’m doing it, and therefore I think allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing.
It’s not like I’m saying I’ll never travel again, but I want to see what it looks like if you do it a different way. And people in my band have families now and kids and it’s some aspect of that, too. It’s really important to me that they’re on the road, that I would love to have them, and I don’t want to make it like near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me.”
Watch the full chat above and find Styles’ schedule below.
Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Album Cover Artwork
Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Tracklist
1. “Aperture”
2. “American Girls”
3. “Ready, Steady, Go!”
4. “Are You Listening Yet?”
5. “Taste Back”
6. “The Waiting Game”
7. “Season 2 Weight Loss”
8. “Coming Up Roses”
9. “Pop”
10. “Dance No More”
11. “Paint By Numbers”
12. “Carla’s Song”
Harry Styles’ 2026 Tour Dates: Together, Together
03/06 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
06/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
06/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
06/12 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/13 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/17 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/20 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/23 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/26 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/27 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/29 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
07/01 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
07/03 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
07/04 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
07/17 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~
07/18 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~
07/21 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~
07/24 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~
07/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/07 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/08 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
11/27 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @
11/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @
12/02 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @
12/12 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @
12/13 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @
^ with Robyn
* with Shania Twain
~ with Fcukers
# with Jorja Smith
+ with Jamie xx
^^ with Fousheé
! with Skye Newman
@ with Baby J
Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is out 3/6 via Columbia. Find more information here.