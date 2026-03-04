Harry Styles has a bunch of tour dates coming up this year in support of his album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. that’s out this week. But, he’s not going to a bunch of places. Instead, he’s doing a series of residencies, which includes a run at Madison Square Garden that stretches from August to October.

As for why he’s doing it that way, there are a few reasons.

Towards the end of a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that was shared today (March 4), Styles explained:

“I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better. I think there’s something in this that allows me to stay in my life while I’m doing it, and therefore I think allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing. It’s not like I’m saying I’ll never travel again, but I want to see what it looks like if you do it a different way. And people in my band have families now and kids and it’s some aspect of that, too. It’s really important to me that they’re on the road, that I would love to have them, and I don’t want to make it like near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me.”

Watch the full chat above and find Styles’ schedule below.