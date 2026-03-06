Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., the new album from Harry Styles and therefore one of the biggest pop events of 2026 so far, is out today (March 6). Accompanying the release is a new video for the song “American Girls.”

In the James Mackel-directed clip, Styles is on a film set doing a bunch of stunts. That includes everything from driving a car under an exploding truck, although it’s made abundantly clear that green screen was heavily used to achieve these big moments.

Styles recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the song:

“It’s actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways. I watched my three closest friends get married. And actually seeing them trust in something and risk something to find something truly fulfilling, in a way that isn’t as shiny and on paper as exciting as like, you know, watching them get married. I was like, I’m single, so I’m having all the fun. And ‘American Girls’ is actually about watching them get married and… there just is a magic when you find the right person that you want to be with. But I think watching them do that.”

Watch the “American Girls” video above.