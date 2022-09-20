Is another Hit-Boy and Benny The Butcher collab in the works? The two appear to be dropping hints on social media about a follow-up to their 2020 collaboration, Burden Of Proof.

A video surfaced online of Benny and Hit-Boy listening to an instrumental track that sounded similar to the material on Burden Of Proof, according to HipHopDX.

In another video, taken from Hit-Boy’s Instagram page, the two are seen in the studio again.

Most recently, Hit-Boy shared a series of images on his Instagram page, captioned “’22 not over,” on which, Benny commented with three gold trophy emojis. This may mean that if there is another collaborative album in the works, we may be able to expect it to arrive before the end of the year.

In a 2020 interview with Complex, ahead of the release of Burden Of Proof, Benny revealed how Hit-Boy helped him tap into potential he didn’t realize he had.

“The feeling is going to be different,” Benny said. “I’m speaking about things I never spoke about on here. My confidence is different. My angle is different. It’s still me, but I discovered new things in the process of writing this album. I’m at a different level. I’m thinking a whole different way.”