Riding the highs of her viral hit “FNF (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has teamed up with Latto and JT of City Girls for a women-empowered remix.

On the remix, the ladies declare themselves free of time-wasting men, and remain focused on the money.

Never one to mince words, JT delivers the first guest verse, rapping. “I’m F-R-E-E, hold up, stop the beat / I’m a muthaf*ckin’ city girl, ain’t sh*t free ’bout me”

Following the catchy chorus and “let’s go” refrains, superstar rapper Latto comes in with the next guest verse. Aware of her power, Latto doesn’t feel threatened by any of her enemies. “All my opps scary, they won’t pop up at the party / Got them b*tches runnin’ from me, like an episode of Maury,” raps Latto.

Shortly before she released the original version of the song this past April, GloRilla shared a snippet of the song onto her Triller page. In an interview with Billboard, the Memphis rapper revealed that feedback from her fans plays a huge role in how she decided which songs she releases.

“Every time I record a song and I really like it, I like giving my audience something to look forward to — if the snippet do good, I release the song,” she siad. “I’ve had a couple of the Triller videos [go] viral, but the songs don’t always. I didn’t know [‘F.N.F.’] was gonna get this big.”

