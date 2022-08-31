Last month, Memphis rap godfather Yo Gotti signed an up-and-coming rapper from his hometown named GloRilla to his label, CMG, after her single “FNF (Let’s Go)” took off in a big way, becoming one of the viral breakouts of the year. Fans named “FNF” the song of the summer and have spent the past few months celebrating Glo for her rough-and-ready rhymes and down-to-earth bearing. Today, she followed up with her second single since signing to CMG, “Blessed.”

Built on a sparse but hard-hitting beat produced by Macaroni Toni, the new track sees Glo reiterating her realness, asserting that she’d “rather give the people hope” because “it’s pointless to giving f*cks.” She also says she maintains her “ratchet tendencies” despite moving to the suburbs and is more focused on taking care of her people than showing off for clout. Yo Gotti comes in on the second verse to back her up — although it’s clear she doesn’t really need it — and details the levels to his success.

I’d rather give the people hope it’s pointless to be giving fuckss🏆

Hair: @dolledbyja__ pic.twitter.com/1EGCOQcKFW — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) August 23, 2022

Earlier this week GloRilla gave her fans another example of her commitment to authenticity, telling her followers on Instagram she has no plans of getting plastic surgery despite apparently being encouraged to by some who are used to female stars getting their features augmented. “You mfs better get use to this slim body, green eyes & big beautiful nose of mine cause ain’t a damn thing gone change,” she wrote. “Y’all can hate y’all self all ya want but I luv me some BIG GLO.”

Glorilla said she’s not getting her body done.. “get use to this slim body, y’all can hate y’all self… but I love me” pic.twitter.com/DrvGuio4fO — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 29, 2022

You can check out her new song “Blessed” above and stay tuned as her takeover continues.