Latto Celebrates All The Bosses With Her Inclusive ‘It’s Givin’ Video

Latto celebrates all the boss bitches in the new video for “It’s Givin” from her album 777. “It’s Givin” was one of the album’s standouts, receiving attention on its release night for its thumping beat and motivational messaging. Latto keeps that energy (ha) with the video, creating an inclusive workspace where all women can be bosses. The video highlights several disabled women and features cameos from stars like Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Flo Milli, and Chloe and Halle Bailey, as Latto herself leads business meetings and drapes herself over the copy machine in a heavily modified business suit with strategic cutouts that show off her assets.

The Atlanta rapper’s work ethic certain gives “boss bitch”; in the five months since the album was released, she has supported it with a remix to its standout hit “Big Energy” featuring Mariah Carey and assisted a slew of fellow entertainers with fiery guest verses. In April, she and Trina made it “Clap,” then she reminded foes to “Mind Yo Business” in June with Lakeyah. She joined Saucy Santana on his Beyonce-sampling “Booty” and appeared on albums from the likes of Nardo Wick, Calvin Harris, and Megan Thee Stallion, in addition to dropping her own provocative single supporting reproductive equality, “Pussy.”

Watch Latto’s “It’s Givin” video above.