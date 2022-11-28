How Much Money Did Megan Thee Stallion Make In 2022?

You can’t keep a good stallion down.

While 2022 has been a very tumultuous year for Megan Thee Stallion, the money continues to roll in. Forbes estimates that the Texas rapper made around $13 million this year and has no plans on slowing down. She amassed her millions with the help of various successful business ventures — from royalties and ticket sales to endorsements and merch.

“I’ll take a break when I’m dead,” she told Forbes. “I’m trying to really build something.” The rapper noted that she doesn’t like being idle for too long and doesn’t want to give anyone a chance to take her spot.

The “Body” rapper continues to garner billion-dollar brand deals where ever she goes. She’s collaborated with Nike, Revlon, Cash App, and Popeyes. Her Superbowl ad with Cheetos was worth an estimated $2 million alone, according to Forbes.

When offering her endorsement, Megan likes to keep it real; if it’s not genuine, she’s not interested. “I cannot fake it,” she said. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”

But the journey to her millions has not been easy — along the way, Megan lost her mother to brain cancer in 2019. In the summer of 2020, she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez and was met with harsh criticism from social media trolls. She’s also drawn criticism for her provocative style from politicians and industry heavyweights.

On the business side, Megan is in a nasty battle with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, which she has sued for $1 million in a royalty dispute. Recently, the rapper was granted a retaining order against 1501.

Despite all this, 2023 is shaping up to be a good year for the rapper — from a new tour and album to working with Netflix to produce several new shows and even working with Time Inc. to produce a documentary on her life.

