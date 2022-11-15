Megan Thee Stallion has been in an ongoing legal battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan filed a lawsuit to have her 2021 release, Something For Thee Hotties, fulfill the terms of her contract with her label. They then sued her back, arguing that the album cannot fulfill her contract because it’s not made up of original material. She added a request for $1 million from the company.

TMZ reported today, November 14, that Megan has been granted a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, as well as her distributor 300 Entertainment. She alleges that 1501 made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to prevent her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs, which are taking place this weekend.

The “Sweetest Pie” singer recently had to take to Twitter to set the record straight once rumors about the lawsuit began circulating over the internet. “No judge has ruled anything abt this 1501 case, this information is not accurate,” she wrote in a tweet. “the court date for this isn’t even until DECEMBER 12TH … we HAVE NOT went to court and got a summary judgment. Please stop spreading misinformation thanks.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.