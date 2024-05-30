How To Buy Beyoncé’s Official ‘Cowboy Carter’ Vinyl

Yee-haw. Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter broke boundaries and set records when it was released, but when fans noticed that some of the songs were different from the streaming version of the album on the vinyl they’d pre-ordered, they certainly felt a way about it. But now, the vinyl is being reissued with the completed tracklist and is now available for pre-order. You can visit Beyoncé’s official shop to see the options available. Black, blue, red, and white variants are available and will come with two vinyl discs, a 40-page booklet featuring exclusive images, and a collectable 24×36″ poster. The default official vinyl version is $59.98.

COWBOY CARTER OFFICIAL VINYL — includes two vinyl discs, 40-page booklet featuring exclusive images, and a collectable 24” x 36” poster. Pre-order now: https://t.co/S7w2pBTuXY — Parkwood Entertainment (@parkwood) May 30, 2024

When the initial versions of the vinyl rolled off the presses, they were allegedly missing five songs: “Ya Ya,” “Spaghettii,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Oh Louisiana,” and “Flamenco.” However, on the new pressings, all five songs are present on the tracklist, which means that fans pre-ordering the vinyl now will get the complete album. The missing tracks were explained by fans as the result of Beyoncé still working on the album in the months leading up to its release, well after an initial version had already been submitted to manufacturers. Her last-minute tinkering may have generated some discrepancies, but since the album is already available digitally, fans could simply stream the album in full until now. Whatever wizardry it took to get the massive album onto the format may result in a new set of differences, but for now, we can look forward to the release.