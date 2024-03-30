Beyoncé does it again. Her highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter, is already rolling in accolades stemming from the project’s massive streaming number.

According to Spotify, the body of work’s debut earned the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer another notch on her belt. The streamer shared the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) page. “On Friday, March 29, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far,” read the note.

The collaborative album We Don’t Trust You by Metro Boomin and Future previously held the crown. But the history-setting for Beyoncé didn’t stop there. Spotify revealed that thanks to Cowboy Carter‘s performance on the platform, it also set a new milestone for country music overall. “This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year,” they wrote.

The album’s projection onto the Guggenheim Museum and Rome’s Colosseum, plus its many conversation-stirring cover variants, Cowboy Carter was bound for global domination.

In a letter penned by the musician, the album was birthed from a place of “not feeling welcomed.” But it has turned into “a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive” that supporters are eating up.