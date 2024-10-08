The late MF DOOM may not have been the best known hip-hop artist during his life, but while he was still around, he dropped some undisputed underground classics. One of those classics was 2004’s MM..FOOD, his fifth studio album. A concept album revolving around double entendre references to comestibles, MM..FOOD is widely held as one of rap’s most creative projects of the backpack era, expanding on the idea of what rap could and should be.

On November 15th, Rhymesayers will reissue the album in honor of its 20th anniversary with special-edition apparel, toys (of course), and vinyl records featuring all new artwork by artist Sam Rodriguez. Here’s everything that will be included:

– A limited deluxe edition double LP, which will come with a bonus 7″ featuring the rare original version of “Kookies” and its Just Blaze-produced remix.

– A reissue of the “Hoe Cakes” 12″, which has been out-of-print for some years, pressed on a “bug juice blend” colored vinyl with its original artwork.

– A digital deluxe version of MM..FOOD with rare remixes of “One Beer” and “Hoe Cakes” by Madlib, Jake One, and Ant. The Madlib “One Beer” remix is up top.

– A Super7 action figure inspired by the album cover. It’ll come with a 33 oz. cereal bowl and matching spoon. MMMM, cereal.

– The apparel collection, which has shirts, hoodies, hats, and aprons. Additionally, there’s some cool accessories like tote bags, lighters, and record slipmats.

You can see the full range of the collection below and find more info at gasdrawls.com or rhymesayers.com.