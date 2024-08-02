Pop culture collectibles company Super7 has teamed up with Madlib and the late MF DOOM‘s estate to release a new toy commemorating the 20th anniversary of the duo’s 2004 collaboration, Madvillainy, and it looks SO. FREAKING. COOL. The new 16-inch vinyl action figure is modeled after the Madvillain character from the album’s “ALL CAPS” video. It’s pretty poseable, with articulation at the neck, shoulders, waist, and ankles, and it’s accompanied by a merch capsule with art from the original “ALL CAPS” artist, James Reitano. The figure and capsule will be on sale from Monday, August 5 at 11 AM ET through Wednesday, August 7 at 11:59 PM ET at Gasdrawls.com. The capsule features new shirts, sweatshirts, caps, stickers, a skate deck and more. Check it out below.





Speaking of collectible Madvillain vinyl, while the 20th anniversary special edition vinyl is officially sold out, you can still get the album on vinyl and discover why it was so beloved at the time and since (there’s a reason we always use ALL CAPS when we spell the man’s name!). MF DOOM’s own Metalface Records has also reissued the rapper’s old group KMD’s controversial record Black Bastards.

Meanwhile, Super7 continues putting out classic hip-hop figures, such as these Outkast action figures, so check out more at their website.