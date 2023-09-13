How To Use Spotify Duo

Spotify Duo is a new feature from Spotify that allows two people who live together to share one payment plan but with two separate premium accounts, ensuring that they get to keep their own passwords, playlists, and shared music. The discount is presumably designed to give roommates and partners a savings option that doesn’t just saddle them with a family plan or sharing an account.

To use Spotify Duo, one of the two people must be designated as the plan manager. This person sets up the payment method, sets the address, and invites the other member to join. Meanwhile, the second person can join once they’ve been invited by logging into their own account, then entering the correct address. If they were already on a premium account, they’ll be prompted once that account expires after canceling the final month. Users can only switch Duo plans once a year.

In order to cancel your existing premium plan, click CHANGE PLAN under the Your Plan tab. Under Cancel Spotify, click CANCEL PREMIUM. The account will switch to a free account after the next billing date. Your playlists and saved music remain with the addition of ads. Once you’re on a Duo account, following these steps will simply remove you from the plan, while the plan manager will still need to cancel or update the payment method.

If you don’t already have a premium account, you may want to sign up soon; Spotify is currently testing restricting access to song lyrics to just premium users.

You can see a video for instructions here.