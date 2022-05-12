It’s not always feasible to put a weekend aside and get out to a major music festival, but now three of the biggest will be more accessible than ever, at least for the next couple years: It was announced today Hulu will be the streaming home of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits (all events put on by C3 Presents) for the 2022 and 2023 events, in partnership with Live Nation.

The next of those festivals is Bonnaroo, which is set to go down from June 16 to 19. Then it’s Lollapalooza from July 28 to 31, followed by two weekends of ACL, from October 7 to 9 and 14 to 16.

Hulu president Joe Earley in a statement, “Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals. Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

C3 Presents’ Charlie Walker also noted, “The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital. By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”