A large majority of the music world has taken time at some point this weekend to remember Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia on Friday night came during the band’s tour stop in Colombia where they were set to perform. While many artists around the world have shared touching posts and messages to remember Hawkins, others have taken to the stage to do so. For example, Coldplay performed “Evermore” as a tribute to Hawkins during their concert in Mexico. Just a day later, Miley Cyrus used the concert stage to remember Hawkins.

Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it . 🦅🖤🤘🏻 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

Prior to taking the stage at Brazil’s Lollapalooza Festival, Miley announced her performance would be in honor of Hawkins. “Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins,” she wrote. “The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it.” During her actual set on Saturday, Miley spoke further about Hawkins and revealed that he was the first person she called after she had an emergency plane landing last week.

“He was already at the festival and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn’t,” Cyrus said as she fought back tears. “I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.” She continued, “I know that any time that I get onstage and any time that I get to play with my band — which if anything ever f*cking happened to any one of them it would fucking kill me. So I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters felt today.”

You can listen to Miley’s speech in honor of Taylor Hawkins in the video above.

