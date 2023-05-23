Hunxho Laments Not Staying ‘True To My Religion’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Atlanta rapper Hunxho stops by UPROXX Sessions this week to deliver a heartfelt performance of his penitent song “True To My Religion.” The track, which appears on Hunxho’s March album 22, finds him lamenting his inability to stick to his principles due to his precarious circumstances. Reminiscing on his rough upbringing, Hunxho worries that he’ll be unable to remain true to his religion if he wants to make it out.

22 was released on a super-tight turnaround from Hunxho’s previous project, Humble As Ever, which he dropped just two months before, in January. Humble As Ever came out only six months after Xhosen, Hunxho’s 2022 mixtape named after his son. In an interview with Uproxx for that mixtape, Hunxho explained how he keeps up such a relentless pace.

“If I could, I would drop another tape this week,” he said. “I be putting some of the most recent sh*t on the tape, but while I’m putting the tape together, I’m still making the music. So, I might start something new and put something else on there… It’s important for me to keep making music.”\

Watch Hunxho’s performance of “True To My Religion” above

