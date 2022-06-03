Hunxho Channels The Black Panthers In His New ‘Fight’ Video

Still hot off the release of his Street Poetry project, which dropped this past March, Atlanta rapper Hunxho has dropped a new video for “Fight.” In the video, directed by Hunxho embodies the power-fighting spirit of the Black Panthers, knocking out his opps as he fights them in a warehouse.

Over the past year, Hunxho (not to be confused with fellow ATL rapper Quavo, who also has adopted the Huncho nickname) has proven to be a promising act, garnering a huge amount of streams following his viral single, “Let’s Get It,” featuring fellow ATL rapper 21 Savage. Although Street Poetry was just released this past March, he is already gearing up to drop a new EP called Xhosen later this month.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Hunxho says that all though he’s achieved a considerable fan base, he plans to continue working as if he hasn’t blown up.

“Man, if I can sleep in the studio I will,” Hunxho said. “As long as I’m doing something that’s got to do with music, I feel good. I like moving a lot, I like doing a lot. I want to every day, wake up and do something that has to do with music. I like working. I don’t ever want to feel like I made it. I don’t care if I made it yet, I’ll always want to keep working.”

Check out “Fight” above.

