Ian heard the criticism surrounding his sudden rise in rap, and now he’s firing back. One of the biggest critics of the Lil Yachty protégé’s artistic approach is none other than Tyler The Creator.

So, during his “Lunch Break Freestyle” for Lyrical Lemonade, Ian addressed the pushback. “Back then, I really loved Odd Future / I ain’t never sat down tryna mock Future / I ain’t wanna show no disrespect, so I kept my mouth shut and that’s not human/ Damn, would’ve been a dumbass thing to do,” he rapped.

The stanza is a direct response to remarks Tyler The Creator made, in which he accused Ian of “mocking Future, Gucci Mane, [and] rap music.”

Tyler The Creator followed up his remarks in August 2024 on Mavericks with Mav Carter saying: “People are like, ‘This sh*t hard.’ It’s not even like satire. I hold rap music so close to my heart because this sh*t changed my life […] This is like weird, and I’m looking at it like something about it don’t sit well with me […] In comparison to someone like a Mac Miller or an Eminem, who it didn’t seem like they were mocking it.”

Listen to Ian’s “Lunch Break Freestyle” on Lyrical Lemonade above.