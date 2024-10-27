Tyler The Creator has been called many things throughout his career. But, a new accusation thrown onto the “St. Chroma” rapper’s jacket has fans hip-hop fans furious.

A line in Tyler The Creator’s latest Chromakopia single, “Thought I Was Dead,” didn’t sit well with famed producer Mike Dean. “White boys mockin’ this sh*t and y’all mad at me? Y’all can suck my d*ck / Pull up old tweets, pull up old t-shirts, all that, I moonwalk over that b*tch,” raps Tyler in the track’s opening verse.

Shortly after learning about the line, in an Instagram comment (viewable here) Mike Dean accused Tyler’s bars of being racist. “Racist sh*t,” he wrote.

Tyler hasn’t responded to Mike Dean’s call-out. However, users online have turned to script on Mike Dean. “Mike Dean is much of a troll as Tyler don’t take this serious,” penned one user.

Others stood in full support of Tyler’s bar, alleging that it was a necessary did at Lil Yachty’s artist Ian.

“Racist for stating FACTS? This gaslighting ass sh*t outta here,” chimed another.

“Tyler’s comments were thought-provoking and deserve thoughtful discussion. As an artist, he often uses provocative language to challenge perspectives,” added another.

This isn’t the first time Tyler has supposedly addressed Ian’s entry into the culture. Back in August, during an appearance on SpringHill’s Mavericks With Mav Carter podcast seemingly called out those propping Ian up, saying: “[There’s] this white kid, regular Caucasian man, and he’s like mocking Future and Gucci Mane… like rap music. People are like, ‘this sh*t hard.’ It’s not even like satire… I hold rap music so close to my heart. This sh*t changed my life and everyone’s life around me.”

Watch Tyler The Creator’s official music video for “Thought I Was Dead” above.

Chromakopia is out on 10/28 via Columbia. Find more information here.