Ice Cube has an interesting crossover with sports. Last year, he performed at a NASCAR race in Los Angeles. He actually runs his own basketball league called Big3 as well. Now, he’s being quoted by one of the greatest athletes of all time.

LeBron James has been celebrating breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record last week, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James is still soaking in the historic accomplishment. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Instagram yesterday (February 14) to share his excitement. In doing so, he used Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” lyrics.

“Last week messed around and got a triple…..” he wrote. “I mean a Scoring Record! Man what!!! This is still not hitting me yet. So surreal!! Wow wow wow man.” (The original Ice Cube lyric is, “Last week, f*cked around and got a triple double.”)

He continued, “To all my fans who captured that moment there inside Crypto Arena that night( YOU’RE AMAZING & THANK YOU) and to all my fans all over the United States and The World( YOU’RE AMAZING & THANK YOU). The journey continues!”

Big3 announced last year that they’d be including Snoop Dogg in their endeavors. “Snoop is always at the cutting edge. He always wanna be first. When we said we was gonna start selling teams, he hit me right away saying, ‘I need to be a part of that,’” they explained in a statement.