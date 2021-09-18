Ice Cube’s began his rap career as a member of N.W.A., the Compton-based group famous for records like “F*ck The Police” and “Straight Outta Compton.” The group, which featured other notable names like Eazy E, Dr. Dre, MC Ren, DJ Yella, and Arabian Prince, first got its start in 1987. However, things fell apart in the following years, with Arabian Prince leaving the group in 1988 and Cube doing the same in 1989. During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Cube reflected on his departure as well as the weight of his decision.

“I think leaving N.W.A, that was a big risk,” Cube told Big 3 basketball league founder, who asked about the biggest risk he took in his rap career. “It could have went all bad from there after reaching the mountain top and you just kind of throw yourself off,” he added. “So that could have went bad, but it taught me how to trust myself, trust what I see and what I believe. And I was dedicated to not letting this business change who I am.”

After leaving N.W.A. in December 1989, Cube released his solo debut album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, the following year, followed by 1991’s Death Certificate, 1992’s The Predator, and 1993’s Lethal Injection.

