All eyes are on women’s sports—more specifically basketball from the collegiate level to the pros. But the WNBA isn’t the only sports league inking major deals, Ice Cube’s BIG3 is also getting in on the action.

Yesterday (May 10), Bloomberg revealed that the newest league on the block inked an eight-figure deal.

According to the report, investment firm DCB Sports has acquired the forthcoming Los Angeles franchise for $10 million.

“This is a historic day for the BIG3,” said Ice Cube. “We could not be happier to entrust part of our league to Gary [LaDrido, managing partner of DCB Sports] and this seasoned group of sports investors ahead of our most important season yet. We have all-star basketball talent, millions of loyal fans around the world, and we are one of the most viewed sports programs of the summer on CBS.”

Back when the BIG3 was founded in 2017, the league was a touring strong hold. Since rising in popularity, it has model has shifted to the industry standard “city-centric” with Los Angeles being one of its 12 teams.

In a statement, Ice Cube spoke about the transition. “Basing our teams in home cities allows BIG3 to engage local communities and fanbases,” he said. “Bringing in ownership groups each with their own sports expertise, business, and capabilities beginning in 2025 will allow BIG3 to grow exponentially. I know that DCB Sports will do right by the people of Los Angeles and together, we’ll continue to change the game.”

Although Caitlin Clark ultimately decided turn away the BIG3’s offer, given its latest expansion other stars are considering signing on the dotted line.