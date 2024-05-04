caitlin clark
WNBA
DimeMag

Caitlin Clark And Arike Ogunbowale Dueled In The Top Pick’s WNBA Preseason Debut

The WNBA preseason got going on Friday night, and the Fever and Wings’ preseason opener in Dallas was one of the most anticipated exhibition games in league history. That’s because it was the WNBA debut for No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, and it did not take long for the former Iowa star to make her presence felt at the professional level.

Clark finished the game with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting (5-of-13 from three) as she had her ups and downs across her 28 minutes of action, but flashed the incredible shot-making that made her must-see TV while in college.

Clark wasn’t the only rookie that showed out, as she was matched with 21 points by Wings rookie Jaelyn Brown, who knocked down three from long range for Dallas to keep them in the game until their star could take them home for the win.

Even though it was generally an off shooting night for Arike Ogunbowale (9-of-24 from the field, 1-of-7 from three), as she has throughout her career from college to the pros, she stepped up to hit timely buckets, including the game-winner as her lone made three of the night.

It was everything anyone could’ve hoped for out of a preseason game, as the stars showed out and put on an incredible performance that only adds to the anticipation for this year’s regular season.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors