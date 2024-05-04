The WNBA preseason got going on Friday night, and the Fever and Wings’ preseason opener in Dallas was one of the most anticipated exhibition games in league history. That’s because it was the WNBA debut for No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, and it did not take long for the former Iowa star to make her presence felt at the professional level.

Clark finished the game with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting (5-of-13 from three) as she had her ups and downs across her 28 minutes of action, but flashed the incredible shot-making that made her must-see TV while in college.

Caitlin Clark showcased her proven skillset in her @WNBA preseason debut for the @IndianaFever! 🔥 21 PTS

🔥 5 3PM

🔥 3 REB

🔥 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Lsy2H3TwmT — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

Clark wasn’t the only rookie that showed out, as she was matched with 21 points by Wings rookie Jaelyn Brown, who knocked down three from long range for Dallas to keep them in the game until their star could take them home for the win.

BACK-TO-BACK 3⃣'S FOR JAELYN BROWN pic.twitter.com/nyZjjrjkdi — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 4, 2024

GET THE STEAL

TAKE IT TO THE BUCKET

19 PTS FOR JAELYN BROWN pic.twitter.com/DbzoLaFEhP — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 4, 2024

Even though it was generally an off shooting night for Arike Ogunbowale (9-of-24 from the field, 1-of-7 from three), as she has throughout her career from college to the pros, she stepped up to hit timely buckets, including the game-winner as her lone made three of the night.

It was everything anyone could’ve hoped for out of a preseason game, as the stars showed out and put on an incredible performance that only adds to the anticipation for this year’s regular season.