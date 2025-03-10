Wardrobe malfunctions are unavoidable at Paris Fashion week — there’s a lot of wardrobes! In fact, Ice Spice and Chappell Roan both suffered similar sartorial emergencies during the twice-a-year celebration of fancy clothes.

On Sunday (March 10), the “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” rapper shared a photo of Roan wearing a tight leather dress with a ripped backside, exposing her underwear underneath. “mine ripped in the same spot,” Ice Spice wrote in an Instagram Story. In a follow-up post, she showed the proof.

You can see the (slightly NSFW) photos here.

Back in August 2024, Ice Spice — who once rapped, “I’m thick ’cause I be eatin’ oats” — addressed a rumor that she was using Ozempic. “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish,” she said during an X Spaces chat. “Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy-ass bitches never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

The rapper also shared a video of her workout routine with the caption: “we beatin them allegations bae.”