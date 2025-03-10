Ice Spice Y2K World Tour 2024
Ice Spice Shares Proof Of Having The Same Wardrobe Malfunction As Chappell Roan During Paris Fashion Week

Wardrobe malfunctions are unavoidable at Paris Fashion week — there’s a lot of wardrobes! In fact, Ice Spice and Chappell Roan both suffered similar sartorial emergencies during the twice-a-year celebration of fancy clothes.

On Sunday (March 10), the “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” rapper shared a photo of Roan wearing a tight leather dress with a ripped backside, exposing her underwear underneath. “mine ripped in the same spot,” Ice Spice wrote in an Instagram Story. In a follow-up post, she showed the proof.

You can see the (slightly NSFW) photos here.

Back in August 2024, Ice Spice — who once rapped, “I’m thick ’cause I be eatin’ oats” — addressed a rumor that she was using Ozempic. “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish,” she said during an X Spaces chat. “Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy-ass bitches never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

The rapper also shared a video of her workout routine with the caption: “we beatin them allegations bae.”

