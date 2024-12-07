When the world first met Ice Spice, she probably attributed her curvy physique to one food favorite. “I’m thick ’cause I be eating oats,” she continuously rapped. However, the “Popa” rapper has seemingly changed her eating habits and has been frequenting the gym. Now, Ice Spice is equally proud to show off her slim thick figure.

However, not everyone is fond of her results. Recently, trolls online have been making unsettling remarks about Ice Spice’s body. So, yesterday (December 6) Ice Spice took to her Instagram stories to clap back at the body shamers. Using a SpongeBob Squarepants (a beloved reference for her) meme, Ice Spice shut down those suggesting that she lost her sex appeal.

The post depicts a nauseating version of the beloved sea sponge (viewable here courtesy of TMZ) with the heading: “Nah she mid, bro.”

Without working up a sweat Ice Spice subtly pointed out most of the haters commenting on her looks have more pressing personal beauty regimen to attend to.

Back in August, Ice Spice also addressed a rumor that she was using Ozempic to shed pounds during an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces chat. “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic,’” she said. “That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy [expletive] never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”