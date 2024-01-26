Ice Spice is back. Tonight (January 26), the New York rapper has shared her new single, interestingly titled “Think U The Sh*t (Fart).”

Stepping back into her rap on a rhythmic beat produced by her loyal collaborator RiotUSA, Ice pushes her competition to the side, as she comes to reclaim the top spot.

“Think you the sh*t, b*tch? / You not even the fart / I be goin’ hard / I’m breakin’ they hearts / B*tches be quick, but I’m quicker / B*tches be thick, but I’m thicker / She could be rich, but I’m richer,” Ice raps on the song’s chorus

This week marks a year since Ice released her debut EP, Like…?, which spawned hits like “Princess Diana,” “Gangsta Boo,” and more. Given the catchy songs in her repertoire, fans are looking forward to a full-length project from Ice.

In an interview with Billboard, RiotUSA teased that Ice’s debut album will be filled with songs that will stand the test of time.

“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” he said. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

You can listen to “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” above.