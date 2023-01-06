Ice Spice Is ‘In Ha Mood’ On Her New Single

Ice Spice is ringing in her 23rd birthday, which she celebrated on New Year’s Day, with a brand new song. Continuing her hot streak of Brooklyn drill bangers she launched last year with songs like “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom,” Ice’s latest single, “In Ha Mood,” lets us know that she’s not a flash in the pan.

Complete with a drill beat and R&B-sounding vocal samples, Ice maintains a fiery flow throughout, as she reiterates her confidence.

“In the mirror, I’m doin’ my dance / And he packin’, I know by his pants / He a rapper, but don’t got a chance / Stuck in my says so I’m lovin’ my bands / Like a million views in a day / It’s so many ways to get paid,” she raps on the song’s first verse.

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Spice noted that she plans to stick to the rap game for a long time. Her biggest hope is that younger girls channel her same level of self-affirmation when they listen to her music.

“I want to make girls feel confident,” Spice said. “Like the Marilyn Monroe impact or the Rihanna impact, the Erykah impact…I want to do the same thing.”

You can stream “In Ha Mood” below.