Ice Spice, rising star of the viral rap hits, is back with a brand new song called “Bikini Bottom.” As the title references the fictional town in SpongeBob SquarePants, she flips the script, using it as a subtle double entendre. The Bronx rapper manages to bring the drama within a runtime of just under two minutes.

As Ice Spice notes on the chorus, “How can I lose if I’m already chose? / Like / If she feelin’ hot then I make that b*tch froze / And I get a b*tch tight every time that I post / Damn.” Between utilizing creative wordplay and still making other girls jealous through social media in heavy-hitting rhymes, her duality as an artist shines through.

Her fans are noticing her range too. Prior to “Bikini Bottom,” Ice Spice’s standout, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” was also produced by RIOTUSA and proved to be a banger on TikTok. Cardi B even danced to it on Instagram, while adding her own remix.

While Spice had already been making waves in New York’s scene, “Munch” put her on the map with 55 million streams and a spot in the top five of the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, according to a press release. The publication also recently named her Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Month.

Check out Ice Spice’s new song “Bikini Bottom” above.