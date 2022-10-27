Ice-T has graced our television screens for more than twenty years as the witty but tough Sergeant Fin Tutuola. The rapper recently celebrated his achievement, saying he’s one of the “longest-running male actors on tv,” in a post on Twitter.

The 64-year-old Westcoast rapper found early success with minor roles — such as 1980’s Breakin’ and its subsequent sequel — before landing a significant leading role in 1991’s New Jack City. He would later switch to the small screen, appearing as Sergeant Fin Tutuola in the Law & Order spinoff series Law & Order: SVU.

“Longest running male actor in TV History,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Don’t tell me what CANT be done.”

Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done.. 💎 pic.twitter.com/XR4l8wT43a — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 25, 2022

The rapper isn’t the only one making history. Law & Order: SVU recently broke a record as the longest-running live-action primetime TV series in U.S. history, eclipsing both NBC’s Law & Order (ending in 2010) and CBS’ Gunsmoke (ending in 1975).

After news broke that Kelli Giddish, who portrays Detective Rollins, would be leaving the series, word started spreading that it may be the same fate for Ice-T. Luckily for us, Ice-T said he has no plans of leaving the series anytime soon.

“FYI. People think I’m leaving SVU every time I do something else. Do they not understand I’ve got 20 Jobs! Simultaneously,” he tweeted back in August.