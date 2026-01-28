Very few people in the world get to design their own car (Billie Eilish would really like to have a go). Now, .idk. is among them, as he just teamed up with Land Rover to make his own custom Defender design. He made great use of the vehicle by taking a test drive with fans as they listened to and discussed his latest project, e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk..

This is all chronicled in a new video. It starts with .idk. in storyteller mode, explaining the meaning that parts of his past brought to this collaboration:

“When I got out of jail at 17, a lot of my friends were getting their first cars. And of course, like anybody else my age, I wanted one, too. Cost $500 on Craigslist. I remember showing that car to my friends being so proud and everybody was just laughing at me. For whatever reason, that stuck with me. And that feeling of being proud of something that others made fun of presented me with the opportunity to make something out of nothing. I used to watch Pimp My Ride, so I knew a little bit about how to customize cars, and I used that to customize the 1994 Buick LeSabre I had.”

He continues, “The idea of this Land Rover was to make it the Swiss Army knife of vehicles: luxury meets utility, utility meets comfort, and style meets design.”

.idk. also tells Uproxx in a statement:

“Ultimately, this was just a unique way to take a skill set that I learned coming out of prison and turning it into something that my fans can use to experience the music that I created for this mixtape. The collaboration came about when I became a fan of the Defender after seeing NO-ID’s — a collaborator on this mixtape — Defender and being inspired to get one myself. Big shout out to Galpin Auto Sports for helping me make this come to life.”

Check out the video above.