Given that Rihanna is a massive global star, she’s collaborated with so many people at this point in her music career. That said, it’s been nearly a decade since her latest album, 2016’s Anti, and since then, a whole generation of music stars has emerged. One of these new icons has caught Rihanna’s eye: Billie Eilish.

In a recent interview (video here), Rihanna was asked who her “dream collaborator” is, and she said, “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. Mmm-mmm… she’s so good.”

Eilish hasn’t publicly responded to this situation, but she’ll likely be over the moon when she hears about it, as she’s a longtime Rihanna stan.

Last year, Eilish declared, “I think that I decided the other day that I think she’s the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world.”

In a 2019 interview, she said, “Who would I want to meet? Um… Rihanna. But, like, only if she would want to, because my entire life, I’ve never even wanted to meet my idols because I never wanted to bother then.” When the interviewer insisted Rihanna would “love” to meet Eilish “and then maybe work together,” Eilish responded, “I would die a million times.”

In a 2019 Billboard interview, she spoke about what she admires about Rihanna:

“People like her and like Childish Gambino, Tyler [The Creator] and Kanye — [there’s] not just one thing that they’re known for. They take what they have and actually turn it into more. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I really want to design shoes, and I really want to f*cking design a car. I direct my own videos and edit them myself most of the time, so hopefully more of that. I think Rihanna is f*cking murdering it. Everyone who is like, ‘Stop with the [Fenty] brand and put out more music,’ I think, ‘Shut the f*ck up.’ She is doing exactly what she needs to do, and that’s fire. Yeah, we want new Rihanna music, but we also want Rihanna. Only props to her.”

So, basically, don’t rule out this collaboration actually happening at some point.