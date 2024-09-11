Jazz revivalist Isaiah Collier announced his new project with The Chosen Few, The World Is On Fire, with a release date of October 18. It’ll be Collier’s final project with the quartet, following this year’s The Almighty. The Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist refocuses his aim on this upcoming LP, taking on the current civil unrest in the nation. It’s a tribute to individuals like Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Sonya Massey, and more whose lives were stolen by agents of hate.

In the press release announcing the new album, Collier explains, “This project is a sonic exploration, blending sounds, consciousness, and activism to raise awareness about the pressing issues of our time. Through my music, I strive to capture and personify the profound impact of the challenges we face.”

“This 8 year journey with The Chosen Few is coming to an end,” he continues. “It’s almost ironic given the circumstances of the times. In the past eight years I have experienced two extreme presidents that have changed the world for me. Just as they have changed policy, so has my music. I can’t say it is a bittersweet thing for I have had this project since I had graduated High school. In an ironic sense I feel like I’m graduating again but into a new musical exploration and perspective. I have given as much as I can to this concept of sound that I can. I thank my musical ancestors John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Pharoah Sanders, and many more for being my muse in addition to being a vessel and conduit for their impact. Now I’m finding a new muse in sound and look forward to sharing with you all. For change is inevitable and I pose this question to the world: ‘What’s the point in doing something if you are not going to change it?'”

Collier will also be appearing at the first ever Sound + Vision Awards on Saturday, Sept 22. You can find more info here.

The World Is On Fire is due on 10/18 via Division 81 Records. You can find more information here.