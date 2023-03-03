We are just hours away from Creed III, as well as its promising soundtrack. Last month, Dreamville dropped a JID & Lute collaboration called “Ma Boy” and revealed they would be producing the soundtrack for the third installment of the Creed series.

Today (March 2), Dreamville has revealed the tracklist for the soundtrack, featuring some exciting collaborations. On the soundtrack is “In The Room,” a collab with JID, Tierra Whack, and BJ The Chicago Kid; “Lay Up,” a collaboration with SiR and Syd; and “Anthem,” with Big Sean and Est Gee.

Additionally, the soundtrack also boasts new music from J Cole, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and more.

You can check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Culture” by Mez, Reason, Symba, and Bas

2. “Ma Boy” by JID & Lute

3. “Anthem (Soundtrack Version)” by Big Sean & Est Gee

4. “Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” by J Cole

5. “Greater” by Ari Lennox

6. “Ogogoro” by Bas & Arya Star

7. “Just Face It” by Blxst

8. “Headhunters” by Westside Boogie, Cozz, and Kevin Ross

9. “Jack” by Earthgang & Buddy

10. “Hate Me Now” by Arina Raye, Mereba, and Omen

11. “Talk 2 Me” by Omen, Ari Lennox, and OG Dayy

12. “Lay Up” by SiR & Syd

13. “Long The Way” by Morray

14. “In The Room” by JID, Tierra Whack, and BJ The Chicago Kid

15. “Shadows” by Kehlani

16. “Burn Bridges” by Lute, Cozz, Reason & Arin Ray

17. “Heavy Is The Head” by Baby Rose

18. “Blood, Sweat, & Tears” by Bas, Black Sherif, & Kel-P

The Creed III soundtrack is out 3/3 via Dreamville and Interscope.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.