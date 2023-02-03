On the first single from the official soundtrack to Creed III, JID and Lute step into the ring, hyping each other up on the energetic track, “Ma Boy.” The song features the Dreamville labelmates giving each other encouragement, as they put on their boxing gloves and get ready for an epic fight.

“Boy, boy, that’s my brother, so play it cool / He a fool, a tool, a loose screw / Pickin’ on me, ain’t no pick and choose / Either way that you look, it’s a lose-lose,” raps JID on his first verse.

Soon after, Lute joins in, matching JID’s energy, rapping, “You know that we ain’t the same / You know how I got these stripes / They know I’m rooted in blood / Y’all just be lit of the hype, you know this really my life.”

The soundtrack to the third installment of the Creed series will be executive produced by Dreamville, alongside Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan) and Executive Music Producer Frank Brim. In the past, the soundtrack to the second film was produced by Mike Will Made-It, and the first by Kevin Weaver.

The Creed III soundtrack will arrive next month, in tandem with the movie’s premiere.

In the meantime, you can stream “Ma Boy” here.

The Creed III soundtrack is out 3/3 via Dreamville and Interscope.