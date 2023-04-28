jack harlow
Getty Image
Music

Rap Fans Debate Jack Harlow’s Place After He Declared Himself The Best White Rapper Since Eminem On ‘Jackman’

Rap is a boastful art form. Nobody gets in the game to be the 30th-best rapper. But sometimes, rappers make claims so bold that even seasoned hip-hop take pause to consider. In this case, it’s Jack Harlow who stakes his claim as the best white rapper since Eminem on his new album, Jackman.

In “They Don’t Love It,” Jack raps, “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters / And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

That’s a tall order, considering not only Eminem’s stature in hip-hop but also the sheer number of rappers Harlow believes he’s leapfrogged to land in such a position. The list includes predecessors like El-P and Mac Miller, peers like G-Eazy and Lil Dicky, and left-field picks like Rittz, Wynne, Yelawolf, and more.

Naturally, Jack’s line is going over as controversially as he undoubtedly intended it to with fans putting in their own arguments agreeing or disagreeing with his claim.

And while, truthfully, “best white rapper” is very much subjective, you have to admire the moxy Jack shows in making such a claim — and the smarts. There’s no better promotion than some good, old-fashioned water cooler talk. Don’t be surprised to see Jackman do numbers.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×