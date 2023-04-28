Rap is a boastful art form. Nobody gets in the game to be the 30th-best rapper. But sometimes, rappers make claims so bold that even seasoned hip-hop take pause to consider. In this case, it’s Jack Harlow who stakes his claim as the best white rapper since Eminem on his new album, Jackman.

In “They Don’t Love It,” Jack raps, “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters / And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

That’s a tall order, considering not only Eminem’s stature in hip-hop but also the sheer number of rappers Harlow believes he’s leapfrogged to land in such a position. The list includes predecessors like El-P and Mac Miller, peers like G-Eazy and Lil Dicky, and left-field picks like Rittz, Wynne, Yelawolf, and more.

Naturally, Jack’s line is going over as controversially as he undoubtedly intended it to with fans putting in their own arguments agreeing or disagreeing with his claim.

Jack Harlow thinks the only other white rapper in history is Eminem?? lmaoooo — Loki's Pixie 🧚‍♂️ (@Awesomenezz) April 28, 2023

Does Jack Harlow supposed to say I’m the 34th best White rapper? Rap is an arrogant art form. https://t.co/V7eiWQGsDi — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) April 28, 2023

Lol Jack Harlow said he’s the best white rapper since Eminem 💀like Mac Miller never existed , god lee. — Trizz (@Tr1zz) April 28, 2023

No way Jack Harlow said he the hardest white rapper since Em 🤦🏽‍♂️ Mac Miller, Action Bronson, shit I’ll even put Lil Dicky and Post Malone in front of bruh. — 🥷🏽 (@tigerhoods__) April 28, 2023

And while, truthfully, “best white rapper” is very much subjective, you have to admire the moxy Jack shows in making such a claim — and the smarts. There’s no better promotion than some good, old-fashioned water cooler talk. Don’t be surprised to see Jackman do numbers.