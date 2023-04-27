Jack Harlow IHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2022
Getty Image
Music

Jack Harlow’s Shirtless ‘Jackman’ Album Cover Has Sparked Some Hilarious Jokes And Comparisons Online

Jack Harlow has kept a relatively low profile in the past few months, at least as it relates to music. Instead, the “Industry Baby” rapper has seemingly poured himself into his budding movie career. The musician is set to start in White Men Can’t Jump remake, amongst a few other projects. So, the announcement that Harlow would be releasing a new album, Jackman, tomorrow, April 28, was a total shock to fans.

After their surprise wore off and without many details to go off of, social media became hyper-fixed on the gritty album cover in which Harlow is posed shirtless in an alley. In the comment section, the semi-appropriate response to a thirst trap is to respond with something equally thirsty. However, instead of a fleet of smitten ladies lining up to fawn over the rapper, a plague of jokes has flooded social media.

In the last 24 hours, Harlow has been compared to Drake’s adorable son Adonis, the American Dad alien Roger, and more.

Check out some of the funnier reactions below.

Some users took a step further by adding their own personal touches to the image.

Jackman is out 4/28 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
×