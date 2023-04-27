Jack Harlow has kept a relatively low profile in the past few months, at least as it relates to music. Instead, the “Industry Baby” rapper has seemingly poured himself into his budding movie career. The musician is set to start in White Men Can’t Jump remake, amongst a few other projects. So, the announcement that Harlow would be releasing a new album, Jackman, tomorrow, April 28, was a total shock to fans.

After their surprise wore off and without many details to go off of, social media became hyper-fixed on the gritty album cover in which Harlow is posed shirtless in an alley. In the comment section, the semi-appropriate response to a thirst trap is to respond with something equally thirsty. However, instead of a fleet of smitten ladies lining up to fawn over the rapper, a plague of jokes has flooded social media.

In the last 24 hours, Harlow has been compared to Drake’s adorable son Adonis, the American Dad alien Roger, and more.

Check out some of the funnier reactions below.

he will never escape the allegations https://t.co/IyI2KH7Gml pic.twitter.com/mPBG2yhmj8 — sponge trade centre (@demonicdonuts) April 27, 2023

omg adonis has grown up really fast https://t.co/cgZu5eWWeB — fleur de miel (@saintyerus) April 27, 2023

Looks like a 80's gay porno VHS cover. 😐 Which will be his next career move, if another one of his albums flops again. 😏 I rather see him do gay porn anyways than to listen to his music. 😌 @jackharlow 😋 https://t.co/edWXRQbs7B — nativetweet (@N8TVTweet) April 27, 2023

Some users took a step further by adding their own personal touches to the image.

I grew up in this alley and now I raise kids here. Jackmom. My new album. Out this Friday – 4/28 pic.twitter.com/pJa6SflSLv — Catherine McGeeney (@comcgeeney) April 27, 2023

jack men.

Lil Nas X's new album.

out in 4-28 business months. pic.twitter.com/37pk9vP6PB — можа✨ (@IndustryMaybe) April 27, 2023

Jackman is out 4/28 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.