Less than 48 hours after announcing his third studio album, Jackman, Jack Harlow has dropped the album, which features another promising set of bangers. While his previous two albums boasted viral hits and chart-toppers, making Harlow a household name in both the real of hip-hop and pop, Jackman features Harlow at his most introspective and self-aware.

The album’s closing track, “Questions,” features Harlow reflecting on his rise to stardom, and dealing with the responsibilities that come with fame. He also attempts to disabuse himself of internalized misogyny and challenges his fanbase to do the same.

“Why I treat my brother like he ain’t my only brother? / Why I gotta treat my manager like I’m above her? / Why I gotta get so intimate with my lovers? / Why I gotta cheat and make her question if I love her? / Why am I so fly? why am I so skeptical?,” he asks on the song’s opening verse.

It’s gearing up to be a busy season for Harlow. While this album is likely to have the summer on lock, Harlow is also dipping his toes in the waters of acting. Next month, he will star in his acting debut alongside Sinqua Walls in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

You can check out the video above.

Jackman is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.