Jack Harlow Now Has His Own KFC Meal

A couple of months ago, Jack Harlow announced his partnership with KFC. And so the “Jack’s Favorite’s” menu was born, which was a curation of “the menu items I’ve been enjoying since I was a child,” as he stated. “Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice,” he said. “I’ve begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I’m from.”

Now the partnership is taking a step further with the introduction of the new Jack Harlow meal. “From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” said Harlow. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

CMO of KFC U.S. Nick Chavez added: “Jack has long been vocal about his passion for his home state of Kentucky, which is why this partnership is so finger lickin’ good. Jack Harlow fans, don’t miss out on this meal handpicked by Jack himself.”

It will be available across the states starting June 6.

