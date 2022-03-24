Of Course, Jack Harlow Is Getting A ‘Jack’s Favorites’ KFC Menu

Hip-hop’s newest lovable scamp Jack Harlow is blowing up right now. Not only is his new single “Nail Tech” going strong on playlists and radio but he’s also hanging out with his musical hero Drake, receiving high praise from Kanye West, playing in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game (and balling out, too), and he’s been cast in an upcoming remake of the classic basketball comedy White Men Can’t Jump. So, of course, it only makes sense for him to make a business move many of his rap peers have been making lately and partner with a fast-food chain for his own menu.

That’s exactly what he’s done, and with McDonald’s, Popeye’s, Taco Bell, and Arby’s(!?) all taken, what better chain for the Louisville native to partner with than his home state’s own KFC? Today, Jack and KFC announced the new “Jack’s Favorite’s” menu, featuring “the menu items I’ve been enjoying since I was a child,” according to Jack himself in the press release. “Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice,” he said. “I’ve begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I’m from.”

Unfortunately, the Jack’s Favorites menu basically just collects a few existing items like the 4-piece tender combo, mac & cheese, and biscuit, with no wacky new additions. Saweetie’s McDonald’s menu encouraged fans to remix their faves (causing a similar campaign to be associated with her unofficially by fans); Megan got Hottie Sauce on hers! This is pretty bland for such a hot rising star. Sorry, Jack, we love you, but this ain’t it. Hopefully, there will be some flashy new menu items — or at least some cool merch — to go along with this move, as Jack’s partnership is scheduled to last the year and includes “campaigns, social media activations, special menu item launches, and exclusive experiences” with the rapper. (Chicken) fingers crossed.

You can check out the Jack’s Favorite menu here.