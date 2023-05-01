Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has had a long and successful NBA career, and the six-time All-Star still an impactful player even at 36 years old. His game isn’t anything to joke about, but he has been the subject of some memes due to the size of his butt. That part of his anatomy gets brought up here and there, like when ESPN’s Ryan Clark went viral last year for tweeting, “Kyle Lowry has to be wearing some kind of padding under his uniform. No way my man built like that.”

Now, Jack Harlow unintentionally did some investigative reporting on Lowry’s backside and has shared his findings.

Yesterday (April 30), Harlow attended the Heat’s playoff game against the New York Knicks, where Lowry ended up in his lap after a fall. Harlow then posted a point-of-view photo of the court from his courtside seat and shared it on his Instagram Story, writing, “Kyle Lowry just took a fadeaway 3 and landed in my lap. The rumors are true. His sh*t was like a pillow.”

Jack Harlow talks Kyle Lowry while sitting court side 👀 pic.twitter.com/MeqmeJche2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 1, 2023

Lowry has addressed all the talk about his backside, saying on Vince Carter’s The VC Show podcast last summer, “It used to bother me a lot. It used to get to me. It used to really get to me, I’m gonna be honest with you. And now, I don’t care.” He then rattled off some of his career accomplishments and continued, “Thick’s been good for me. Yeah yeah, I’m cool with it. […] Y’all can create all the memes y’all want. I embrace it. I love it.”

Thicc NBA accolades

🤝

Good for @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/UxlIB1rXNW — The VC Show (@TheVCShow) August 5, 2022

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.