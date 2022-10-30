Music

Jack Harlow Reps His Hometown In His Performance Of ‘State Fair’ On ‘SNL’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

In his second performance of the night, Jack Harlow took to the Saturday Night Live stage for a performance of “State Fair” from his album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You.

Wearing a flowing green sweater and matching pants, Harlow shouts out his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, recalling fond memories of his childhood.

“I wanna go back to Kentucky and shut down the state fair / Visit my old teachers and tell ’em to take care / I might take a whip instead of payin’ the plane fare / I still remember the way there,” he raps on the free-flowing song.

“State Fair” is one of the more personal tracks on Come Home, The Kids Miss You. In a piece for Harper’s Bazaar, Harlow wrote that he wants to use his platform to uplift is home state.

“I would like people to think of me as real and one of one,” Harlow said. “And I’d like for people to know me as someone who gave back and lifted the community he’s from up. I’d like for Kentucky to be different after I leave earth and for people to have a better life because of it.”

Check out the performance of “State Fair” above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×