Jack Harlow is performing in NYC on October 12 for $10, as part of American Express’ Member Week celebration. The “American Express Presents Louisville by Jack Harlow” event will find the rapper paying homage to his hometown.

Between dishes inspired by Louisville, Kentucky’s own Vincenzo’s Italian restaurant and exclusive merchandise by local designers, according to a press release, card members will be immersed in Harlow’s elevated concert experience.

Tickets will go on sale starting October 9 at 11 am ET. All ticket proceeds, plus an additional $10 matched for every ticket sold, will go to Louisville’s Red Cross chapter. Harlow’s show will also be streamed live on Twitch at 8:30 pm ET for those who cannot attend in-person from New York.

Along with access to Harlow’s upcoming performance, AmEx cardholders will receive presale access to Ed Sheeran’s newly-announced Mathematics tour tickets, as well as the ability to purchase Coachella 2023 passes for either weekend.

“This Member Week, we’re curating five days of epic experiences and offers across areas our Card Members are passionate about,” Elizabeth Rutledge, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “We’ve partnered with amazing brands and entertainers to bring Card Members a range of exciting opportunities that showcase why American Express is the ultimate lifestyle companion.”

More information about Jack Harlow’s show and other exclusive Member Week perks are available here.

