After stealing scenes in hilarious sketches throughout the night, Jack Harlow finally brought his musical stylings to the Saturday Night Live stage. To kick things off musically, Harlow opened his first of two sets with the sultry “Lil Secret”

“I know that you sick of bein’ my little secret / I know that you sick of bein’ my favorite / I know that you hate the fact that I’m famous / Hate the fact that you gotta wait,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

Shortly after, the song transitions to his No. 1 hit, First Class”

During the performance of the Fergie-sampling hit single, Harlow wore a lush, white suit, as he danced beneath a disco ball atop flashy, colorful floor tiles.

“First Class” has proven to be Harlow’s most successful single, and one of the biggest songs of the year. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at the top for three weeks. In a recent interview for Paper, Harlow said that he’s proud of the song, as it showcased his musical range.

“[My old songs] had that modern sound and I always loved that, but I thought that deep down, what I like and what I wanted to make and what my mixtapes and albums are filled with–the track eights and track twelves and thirteens–are these smooth records that I want to play in the car with a girl that might not necessarily cause a mosh pit. To get one of those to debut at the top of the charts, not to mention a sample that is near and dear to my heart, that’s one of the best feelings in the world, man.”

Check out Harlow’s performance of “First Class” above.

