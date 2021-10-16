Some fathers don’t take too well to meeting their daughter’s boyfriends. One person is Jamie Foxx, who during a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon told a story about how, when meeting his spawn’s paramour, sought a little help from no less than Snoop Dogg.

“My daughter, who didn’t know I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” he told the crowd. “And I said, ‘Snoop, there he is right there. Shake him up.’ Snoop just walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said ‘Hey, what’s up? What’s up cuz? You know. Hey, look here. You know. We her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly, homie.’”

Foxx has two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, but he did not specify which one was subject to this episode. But since the latter is only 12 years old, it’s safe to say it’s Corrine.

For more with Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx, you can stay tuned for their upcoming film Day Shift. The movie is a vampire action thriller with a cast that includes Dave Franco, Eric Lange, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, and Zion Broadnax. A release date for the movie has not been revealed yet, but it is confirmed to arrive at some point in 2022.

You can watch the clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.