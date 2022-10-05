Kanye West has been all over the news cycle this week for all of the wrong reasons. While at Paris Fashion Week, the rapper wore a shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back during his YZY Season 9 show. The tone-deaf and quite frankly hurtful stunt has caused serious backlash and once again, has people (besides Candace Owens) concerned for his mental health.

But Ye doubled down on his intent, making a post on his Instagram Story yesterday that read, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.” Not a good look. So what has Kanye done now to try and shift the conversation away from his mockery of a statement? He’s now posting about wild hypotheticals, like who should play him in a movie someday.

“Who should play me in a Ye movie?” he asked in an Instagram post, giving the most Kanye reason ever. “My pick is Jamie Foxx” because Foxx is, “One of the greatest geniuses.” There’s being a megalomaniac, and then there’s this. The part of the fanbase that Kanye hasn’t alienated, can best be described as cultish. So, of course, there are people weighing in on their opinions of actors who should play him. Something tells us that Jamie Foxx might want to distance himself from a guy who’s pushing “White lives matter” rhetoric into the world. But perhaps Mel Gibson or Gina Carano would want to participate in a Ye movie? So long as it’s produced by Breitbart, of course.