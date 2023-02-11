A new era of Janelle Monáe is upon us. The singer and actress is set to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which is set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, February 17.

Today, a week ahead of the big game, fans have been asking about her abilities on the court.

“Whoa @JanelleMonae is in the celebrity all-star game?! That’s amazing. Can she ball?,” asked one fan on Twitter.

Shortly after, Monáe offered an iconic response. She quote-replied to the fan’s tweet, sharing an image of herself practicing on what looks like her home basketball court.

In the image, she is seen wearing a red pair of MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, which have been going viral on social media over the past week.

Next week is set to be a big week for everyone involved. On top of the game next Friday, Monáe will drop her new single, “Float,” the day before (February 16).

The boots themselves will also hit MSCHF’s online store.

Fans can watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game next Friday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN, or stream it on the ESPN app.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.