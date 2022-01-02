Last fall, Janet Jackson shared a first look at her upcoming documentary, titled simply Janet. The film, which the singer made in collaboration with A&E and Lifetime, will be directed by Ben Hirsh and executive produced by Janet herself, as well as her brother Randy Jackson. Months after teasing the film, the legendary singer has revealed that Janet will be released in two parts, with the first premiering on January 28. In addition to sharing the release date, a new trailer for Janet was also shared.

✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for – night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

The three-minute trailer gives viewers an “intimate, honest, and unfiltered look” at Janet’s life and career. “It’s something needs to be done,” Janet said about the documentary. The preview also reveals the cast of artists that give interviews for the film, including Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae (who inducted Janet into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, and many more. Q-Tip, who said he was “flabbergasted” by Janet’s decision to open up to the world about her life, will also make an appearance.

The documentary also arrives on the 40th anniversary of Janet’s 1982 self-titled debut album.

You can view the trailer for the upcoming documentary in the video above.